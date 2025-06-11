Ethiopia Strengthens Emergency Response System Through Major Simulation Exercise

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia has taken a significant step in bolstering its national emergency response capabilities by launching a large-scale Emergency Medical Team (EMT) simulation exercise.

British Embassy in Ethiopia through UK-MED and the UK Emergency Medical Team (UK-EMT), has extended support, consisting of 12 tents for a three-day simulation exercise.

The support also includes a new facility capable of serving 100 patients per day and providing access to various medical services.

Moreover, y simulation involves key national stakeholders including the Ministry of Health, EPHI, the National Defense Force, Federal Police, Disaster Risk Management Commission, Refugees and Returnees Service, and the Fire and Disaster Risk Management Commission. Global partners and representatives from various NGOs also participated.

Speaking at the occasion on Monday, Health Minister Dr. Mekdes Daba, highlighted that the simulation aims to evaluate and enhance Ethiopia's preparedness for health emergencies.

"This exercise is a key milestone in strengthening our national surge capacity," she said. "By developing an integrated emergency response framework with a standardized command structure, joint training, and operational guidelines, we are building a more coherent and efficient system."

She also underscored the importance of the newly established Public Health Emergency Management Center of Excellence, an EPHI-led initiative aiming to position Ethiopia as a continental leader in public health emergency preparedness and response.

Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) Director General Mesay Hailu praised the dedication of Ethiopia's Emergency Medical Teams. "Over the years, our EMTs have bravely responded to outbreaks, natural disasters, and other complex emergencies," he said.

"Their work inspires us all, and this exercise gives us an opportunity to test our real-time coordination, operational effectiveness, and readiness for future crises."

Mesay emphasized the urgency of preparing for increasingly complex emergencies driven by climate change, rapid urbanization, migration, and emerging infectious diseases.

"We must build robust systems to protect human life. This simulation is an important step toward achieving that goal," he added.

UK Ambassador to Ethiopia, Darren Welch, commended the Ethiopian government's commitment to high-quality emergency medical response.

"The UK has a long-standing partnership with the Ministry of Health, including support for outbreak response. We are proud to support EPHI and its outstanding leadership in tackling health challenges both within Ethiopia and across the region," he said.

Ambassador Welch also noted that the Ethiopian EMT's classification by the World Health Organization (WHO) is a significant achievement.

"This accreditation means the team meets global standards and has already saved lives in crisis situations in Somalia and Turkey. We believe this facility marks a new era in collaborative response efforts."

During the event, EPHI Director General Mesay Hailu and UK-MED CEO David Wightwick signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further strengthen cooperation in public health and emergency response.