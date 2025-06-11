Tanzania: Air Traffic Controllers Convene to Tackle Global Aviation Challenges

Dar es Salaam — AIR traffic controllers from the country and abroad gathered in Dar es Salaam for a two-day conference focused on addressing global technological challenges and improving efficiency in the aviation sector.

Daniel Malanga, Acting Director General of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA), said the conference provides a critical platform for exchanging expertise in air traffic management.

"This meeting will help us share knowledge and develop strong strategies to enhance air traffic control, which is vital for the growth of air transport," Malanga stated.

He stressed the importance of the three pillars of aviation: air traffic control, airlines, and airports, all operating under the oversight of the TCAA to ensure a fully functional aviation system.

Flora Alphonce, Director of Air Traffic Services at TCAA, highlighted government investment of over 41 billion Tanzanian shillings to upgrade critical audio communication systems.

Conference participant Stella Mwagi affirmed Tanzania's airspace safety, assuring travelers that the country remains a safe destination for both domestic and international flights.