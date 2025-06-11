Tanzania Joins Global Efforts in Marine Conservation

Nice, France — THE Vice President, Dr. Philip Mpango, today, 9 June 2025, took part in the official opening of the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) taking place in Nice, France.

Dr. Mpango is representing President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the high-level forum, which convenes world leaders to advance global efforts in ocean conservation and sustainable use of marine resources.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Blue Economy and Fisheries from the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Shaaban Ali Othman (right).

The conference, which runs from today, June 9 to 13, 2025, serves as a critical platform for mobilizing action toward the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14) to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development.

UNOC3 brings together Heads of State and Government, international organizations, civil society, and private sector stakeholders from across the globe to address urgent challenges facing the world's oceans.

During his visit, Vice President Mpango is also expected to hold bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening Tanzania's partnerships with participating nations and international institutions.