Tanzania Lures Russian Investment to Enhance Economic Diplomacy

Dar es Salaam — THE Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dennis Londo, has called upon Russian businessmen to increase their investment and trade level in Tanzania so as to enhance the country's economic diplomacy as well as expand the tourism market.

The Deputy Minister made the statement during the Russian National Day celebrations held at the Russian Embassy in Dar es Salaam on Monday evening, noting that Tanzania will continue to strengthen its cooperation with Russia for the benefit of citizens of both countries.

Elaborating, he said that the celebration is an opportunity for Tanzania and Russia to strengthen their diplomatic relations as well as build a future of peace, prosperity, and mutual understanding.

According to Mr Londo, the relationship between Tanzania and Russia has brought direct benefits to citizens of both countries, particularly in the areas of education, defence, trade, investment, tourism, aviation as well as cultural affairs.

Mr Londo further expanded his gratitude to the Russian government for their partnership with Tanzania, where for over six decades, many Tanzanians have benefited from scholarships and training programs offered by them in science and technical fields, thus increasing the number of professionals.

"Tanzania takes pride in its long-standing diplomatic relationship with the Russians, a relationship built on historical foundations, mutual respect, equality of state sovereignty, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations," Londo stated.

For his part, the Russian Ambassador to Tanzania, Andrey Avetisyan, thanked Tanzania for strengthening bilateral cooperation with his country and expressed Russia's commitment to advancing new areas of collaboration with Tanzania in line with the needs of both sides.

Russia was among the first countries to recognize the independence of Tanganyika by establishing diplomatic relations on December 11, 1961.