Tanzania Passes Bill to Amend National Housing Corporation Act

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian Parliament has passed the 2025 Bill to amend the National Housing Corporation (NHC) Act, shifting the authority to appoint the Director General from the Minister to the President.

Presenting the Bill in Parliament on Monday, Minister for Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development, Deogratius Ndejembi, said the proposed amendment is aimed at strengthening governance and accountability within the Corporation by streamlining the appointment process for its top executive.

He added that, the changes also seek to update and clarify the roles of the NHC Board, including new functions that the Board has been performing but were not previously defined in law.

He said "A new section, 18A, is being introduced to separate the provisions regarding the appointment of the Director General from those concerning the employment of other officers and staff," said Ndejembi.

He added: "The goal is to align the legal framework with best practices in legislative drafting."

The Bill also proposes expanding the range of official documents the Director General can delegate for signing to senior officers, in a bid to enhance efficiency in executing the Corporation's duties.

Another key amendment introduces a requirement for employers to deduct rent and any applicable penalties for late payments directly from the salaries of NHC tenants.

He said this is intended to bring public tenants in line with private sector rental practices.