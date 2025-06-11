Tanzania Passes Bill to Amend National Housing Corporation Act

10 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian Parliament has passed the 2025 Bill to amend the National Housing Corporation (NHC) Act, shifting the authority to appoint the Director General from the Minister to the President.

Presenting the Bill in Parliament on Monday, Minister for Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development, Deogratius Ndejembi, said the proposed amendment is aimed at strengthening governance and accountability within the Corporation by streamlining the appointment process for its top executive.

He added that, the changes also seek to update and clarify the roles of the NHC Board, including new functions that the Board has been performing but were not previously defined in law.

He said "A new section, 18A, is being introduced to separate the provisions regarding the appointment of the Director General from those concerning the employment of other officers and staff," said Ndejembi.

He added: "The goal is to align the legal framework with best practices in legislative drafting."

The Bill also proposes expanding the range of official documents the Director General can delegate for signing to senior officers, in a bid to enhance efficiency in executing the Corporation's duties.

Another key amendment introduces a requirement for employers to deduct rent and any applicable penalties for late payments directly from the salaries of NHC tenants.

He said this is intended to bring public tenants in line with private sector rental practices.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.