South Africa: DA Demands Declassification of Kommetjie Submarine Tragedy Report

press release

DA demands immediate release of Kommetjie submarine report.

Report shows fatal failures, yet remains hidden from families and investigators.

DA calls for Hawks cooperation and a parliamentary probe into SANDF secrecy.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) calls for the immediate declassification and public release of the South African Navy's internal investigation into the Kommetjie submarine tragedy.

The report, finalised in December 2023, remains hidden behind a wall of secrecy, censored by Defence Intelligence and withheld from the victims' families, their legal representatives, and even the Hawks.

This obstruction of justice by the Navy and the Department of Defence must end.

The incident, which occurred during a naval exercise in September 2023, led to the tragic deaths ofLt Cdr Gillian Hector, AO William Mathipa, and AO Lucas Mojela..

Despite clear weather warnings, the exercise proceeded, ignoring critical safety protocols. Evidence now shows that serious failures in planning and operational oversight directly contributed to the fatal outcome.

Yet attempts to obtain the full investigation report have been met with bureaucratic resistance and legal evasion. Even a direct appeal to Minister Angie Motshekga has failed to secure its release.

The DA further calls for full cooperation by the Department of Defence with the Hawks' culpable homicide investigation, and for Parliament to establish an inquiry into the SANDF's ongoing practice of withholding vital information and failing to safeguard its own personnel.

South Africa's men and women in uniform deserve justice, not silence, secrecy, or spin.