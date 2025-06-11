Liberia Pledges Action Against Hidden Owners of Criminal Vessels

UN Ocean Conference, Nice, France- Today, at a UN Ocean Conference event hosted by the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF), senior ministers from several nations have announced strong commitments to revealing who ultimately profits from the activities of fishing vessels. A critical step towards ending illegal fishing, human rights abuses and other crimes at sea, says EJF.

Fishing vessels are increasingly used to facilitate illegal fishing, forced, bonded and slave labour, and the trafficking of people, drugs, and wildlife.

However, the individuals ultimately profiting from their activities remain hidden behind opaque ownership structures, shell corporations, and complex financial secrecy arrangements.

Today's statements at UNOC, made by representatives from France, Ghana, Maldives, Liberia, Panama and the European Commission, highlight the central importance of unmasking beneficial owners to stop transnational crimes at sea, says EJF.

The Honourable Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr., Commissioner, Liberia Maritime Authority, Republic of Liberia, said: "Our resolve to end IUU fishing and bring greater transparency to our ocean governance system remains steadfast. Consistent with this commitment, the government of Liberia proudly endorses the Global Charter for Fisheries Transparency at the UNOC-3 side event and takes this opportunity to reaffirm that endorsement."

"We remain committed to working with regional and international partners to ensure that beneficial ownership information is fully accessible, so that those truly responsible for illegal fishing operations are held accountable. We have put in place a mechanism for non-domestic entities to be identified and reported on an annual basis.

We have also put in place measures for annual declarations, at the local level, guided by local regulations. Let me say that Liberia will not serve as a safe harbour for illegal fishing activities moving forward. Liberia pledges to continue leading the regional charge against illegal fishing and to promote robust fisheries transparency."

"We recognise the work that lies ahead. But we are confident that through coordinated partnership and strong collective action, our goals are attainable. We have to support communities in ensuring that our system and resources remain sustainable.

We welcome international support to build our national capacities in enforcement, traceability, and governance. We are committed to aligning our efforts with global best practices to strengthen participatory and inclusive management."

Steve Trent, CEO and Founder of the Environmental Justice Foundation, said:"Transparency in beneficial ownership is the leveraging of justice, sustainability and security. It empowers coastal states to enforce their laws; it protects honest fishers from unfair competition, and it gives consumers the confidence that the fish they eat was not caught illegally and unsustainably, stolen from coastal communities or fished by forced, bonded or slave labour." Mr Trent concluded by thanking the Honourable Commissioner Lighe Sr for showcasing the Republic of Liberia's "willingness to lead in the fight against IUU fishing".