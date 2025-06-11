Egypt: PM Directs Officials to Intensify Efforts to End Leprosy, Support Recovered Cases

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli has directed officials to intensify efforts on having zero-leprosy cases and providing recovered patients with full social and financial support.

The premier's directives came Tuesday, June 10, 2025, during a meeting to follow up on the government's efforts to uproot leprosy disease. The meeting was attended by the ministers of health and population, local development, social solidarity and housing and the governors of Alexandria and Qalyubia and a host of respective officials.

Madbouli said the provision of the best health services is a main pillar for achieving all social, economic and environmental goals of sustainable development to contribute to offering better healthy conditions, putting end to infectious diseases and helping recovered people to have better life.

For his part, the minister of health reviewed efforts on fighting leprosy diseases and offering required treatment under the Health Ministry's vision to reach zero-leprosy cases by 2030.