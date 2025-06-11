Ethiopia Will Keep Stepping Up Its Collaboration With China - Health Minister Mekdes

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's Minister of Health, Dr. Mekdes Daba, reiterated that Ethiopia will keep stepping up its collaboration with China in the health sector.

China has donated vaccines that shield 321,000 individuals from cholera today.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Mekdes Daba said that China's support demonstrates the importance of international cooperation in combating communicable and preventable diseases.

She stated that outbreaks of cholera continue to pose a significant threat, especially in communities facing displacement, drought, and limited infrastructure, despite the important strides the country has made in improving health outcomes.

In response, the ministry's strategy must be as comprehensive as the challenge itself, she stated.

For her, vaccination plays a critical role; but so too does investment in water, sanitation, and hygiene.

"This is precisely why the Government of Ethiopia, under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched the Tsidu Ethiopia initiative --- a bold, homegrown campaign to prioritize hygiene across the nation."

Under this national flagship, the ministry has taken forward the Tsidu Health Facilities program, which has already been rolled out in 8 facilities to date.

According to the minister, these are not isolated interventions, but part of a broader push to institutionalize hygiene as a pillar of health and dignity in every corner of the country.

In this respect, today's vaccine handover is another chapter in Sino-Ethiopian relations ---- collaboration that extends into the domain of health security, Dr. Mekdes noted.

"And as we look to the future, let us use this moment to strengthen even deeper partnerships in research and innovation, capacity building and training, in-country production of life-saving health commodities building a resilient health system that leaves no one behind."

China's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Chen Hai said on his part that China and Ethiopia have a long history of cooperation in healthcare, with China providing vaccine and medical assistance to Ethiopia.

"This is a vivid reflection of China's commitment to build even stronger China- Africa, community of shared future. We wish that this batch of machine can be put into use as soon as possible to help Ethiopia effectively control the epidemic and protect people's lives and health."

China will implement FOCAC's Beijing Summit requirements with increased efforts, strengthening medical resource linkages and talent exchanges with Ethiopia to prevent infectious diseases and promote health and well-being, he added.

According to him, the All Weather strategic partnership between China and Ethiopia has entered a new era; and China will continue to implement the requirements of the Beijing summit of Bucha and practice the partnership Action for Health with more determined steps to bring more health and warmth to the Ethiopian people.

Ambassador Hai finally said "We will work side by side with our Ethiopian friends to strengthen the linkage of medical resources and exchanges and cultivation of talents, jointly prevent and resist all kinds of infectious diseases and make health and well-being the solid foundation for our two peoples to work together towards a modern future."