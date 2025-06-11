West Africa: Activist Aliou Badra Sacko Released After Two Months in Detention

25 May 2025
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) welcomes the release of Malian activist Aliou Badra Sacko, President of the movement Touche pas à mon Argent (Hands Off My Money).

Sacko was released on Saturday, May 24, 2025, after being abducted and detained for more than two months. According to sources close to him, he is in good health but has chosen, for now, not to speak publicly about his ordeal.

He was abducted in broad daylight on March 14, 2025, shortly after attending a meeting in Bamako. Eyewitnesses reported that Sacko was taken away in an unlicensed vehicle by unknown individuals.

Prior to his abduction, Sacko and his movement had mobilised public opposition to newly introduced taxes, including levies on financial transactions, workers, and traders. The protests sparked widespread public debate and highlighted growing discontent with the economic burden placed on ordinary citizens.

While the MFWA welcomes Sacko's release, we call on the Malian authorities to investigate his abduction, bring the perpetrators to justice, and compensate him for his arbitrary detention. The authorities must also take concrete steps to ensure the safety of all activists and uphold citizens' fundamental rights and freedoms.

Read the original of this report, with tables and illustrations where appropriate.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Media Foundation for West Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.