West Africa: Activist Aliou Badra Sacko Released After Two Months in Detention

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) welcomes the release of Malian activist Aliou Badra Sacko, President of the movement Touche pas à mon Argent (Hands Off My Money).

Sacko was released on Saturday, May 24, 2025, after being abducted and detained for more than two months. According to sources close to him, he is in good health but has chosen, for now, not to speak publicly about his ordeal.

He was abducted in broad daylight on March 14, 2025, shortly after attending a meeting in Bamako. Eyewitnesses reported that Sacko was taken away in an unlicensed vehicle by unknown individuals.

Prior to his abduction, Sacko and his movement had mobilised public opposition to newly introduced taxes, including levies on financial transactions, workers, and traders. The protests sparked widespread public debate and highlighted growing discontent with the economic burden placed on ordinary citizens.

While the MFWA welcomes Sacko's release, we call on the Malian authorities to investigate his abduction, bring the perpetrators to justice, and compensate him for his arbitrary detention. The authorities must also take concrete steps to ensure the safety of all activists and uphold citizens' fundamental rights and freedoms.