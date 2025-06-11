Zimbabwe: The Work of Cybercriminals - Chamisa Claims X Account Hacked After Cryptocurrency Launch

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa has claimed his X account was hacked after he appeared to have launched a digital currency called "God Is In It ($GIT)" and promoted it on his page.

The hackers gained access to Chamisa's X account early on Tuesday, posting images and videos of Chamisa in a morning gown, endorsing the "God Is In It" digital currency.

"To my fellow citizens, I wish to kindly inform you that my X (formerly Twitter) account has been hacked and compromised by cybercriminals," Chamisa posted on his WhatsApp channel moments later.

"Our cybersecurity team is working diligently with X support team to fix this problem, regain control and implement remedial measures. We will keep you updated on the status of the account recovery and any actions being taken."

By midday, Chamisa's X account had removed all the unusual posts from his timeline and appeared to have regained control of the account.