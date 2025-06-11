Zimbabwe: The Work of Cybercriminals - Chamisa Claims X Account Hacked After Cryptocurrency Launch

10 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa has claimed his X account was hacked after he appeared to have launched a digital currency called "God Is In It ($GIT)" and promoted it on his page.

The hackers gained access to Chamisa's X account early on Tuesday, posting images and videos of Chamisa in a morning gown, endorsing the "God Is In It" digital currency.

"To my fellow citizens, I wish to kindly inform you that my X (formerly Twitter) account has been hacked and compromised by cybercriminals," Chamisa posted on his WhatsApp channel moments later.

"Our cybersecurity team is working diligently with X support team to fix this problem, regain control and implement remedial measures. We will keep you updated on the status of the account recovery and any actions being taken."

By midday, Chamisa's X account had removed all the unusual posts from his timeline and appeared to have regained control of the account.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.