South Africa: Cold Weather Shuts Roads and Traps Cars in Eastern Cape

KZN Transport
Snow was successfully removed along the N2 (R56) between Port Shepstone and Kokstad in the Eastern Cape.
10 June 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele
  • Snow has covered big roads like the N2, N9 and R61, slowing down traffic and forcing police to help drivers through icy areas.
  • Five people died in a taxi crash near East London after the driver swerved to avoid a fallen tree in heavy rain.

A strong cold front has hit the Eastern Cape, bringing thick snow and heavy rain. Roads are blocked, traffic is slow, and drivers are in danger.

Five people died in a taxi crash near East London after the driver swerved to avoid a fallen tree in heavy rain. Two others were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The South African Weather Service issued an orange Level 6 warning for heavy snow in places like Joe Gqabi District, Molteno, and Matatiele. Buffalo City Metro, OR Tambo, and Amathole districts received a separate warning for heavy rain. Other areas got a Level 5 warning for possible flooding.

Weather expert Ayabonga Tshungwana said the freezing weather will last until Wednesday. "We still expect the snowfall to stop on Tuesday," he said.

But even when the snow stops, roads will still be risky.

Snow has covered the N2 between KwaBhaca (Mount Frere) and Kokstad. Officials say the road could be closed at any time. The N9 from Middelburg to Graaff-Reinet is still open, but cars are moving very slowly.

The R61 at Wapadsberg is also open, but traffic is crawling. Officers are helping drivers get through.

Only small cars are allowed on the R58 at Barkly Pass. Trucks are not allowed. Police are leading cars through the snow.

The N6 between Queenstown and Jamestown is icy but still open. Police are keeping watch.

On the N10 between Cookhouse and Nxuba (Cradock), two trucks crashed head-on. The road was closed for eight hours. Snow made it hard for help to arrive, and frightened drivers blocked the road.

Heavy rain also flooded parts of the N2 in the OR Tambo area.

In KwaZulu-Natal, snow closed the R617 between Kokstad and Pietermaritzburg. Parts of the N2 are also closed.

Disaster teams are ready in the Midlands. Senzelwe Mzila from the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said people should delay trips to Kokstad. Trucks are already stuck and blocking the roads.

