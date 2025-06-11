Nigerian Lawmaker Raises Alarm As Kidnappers Reportedly Lay Siege to Constituency

The lawmaker said his constituents are planning a fasting and prayer session to fight the miscreants and kidnappers terrorising them.

Kogi West Senator, Sunday Karimi, has raised alarm over the increasing cases of kidnapping in his constituency, describing the situation as a siege orchestrated by criminals.

Mr Karimi, in a statement on Monday, lamented the deteriorating security situation in his senatorial district, stating that residents now live in constant fear.

He said the entire communities within Kogi West of Kogi State are under siege in the hands of kidnappers, with abductions occurring so frequently that residents are afraid to leave their homes, and even those staying indoors are not spared.

The senator's alarm followed the tragic murder of a retired army major, Joe Ajayi, who died in captivity after his family reportedly paid a N10 million ransom.

Pattern of abductions in the senatorial district

The abduction and murder of the 76-year-old retired major is the latest in the pattern of abductions of public figures in Kogi West.

On 15 May, gunmen stormed the palace of the Obalohun of Okoloke, James Ogunyanda, firing shots into the air before abducting the traditional ruler.

Despite a resolution by the Nigerian Senate urging swift action, the monarch remains in captivity, with no significant updates on his rescue. There are several other cases of kidnappings in the region.

The situation is not limited to Kogi State, but affects several regions nationwide. Since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, non-state armed groups have intensified their attacks, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

While the Nigerian government has downplayed the scale of the crisis, organisations such as Amnesty International estimate that over 10,000 Nigerians have been killed by armed non-state actors since the inception of this administration. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) places the figures at 7,472 dead and 12,584 abducted within the last two years.

In addition to the resurgence of Boko Haram and its ISWAP faction in the North-east, new terror formations have emerged in the North-central and North-west regions. Groups like Mahmuda and Lakurawa have now begun active operations in states like Sokoto, Kwara, and Niger. These developments showed that insecurity is expanding beyond traditional conflict zones.

In the South-east, Biafra agitators are reportedly involved in violent attacks and the destruction of properties. The South-south region continues to grapple with widespread oil theft, while incidents of kidnapping remain prevalent across the South-west states of Nigeria.

Call for intervention

Mr Karimi called on the federal government and the security agencies to intensify efforts to dismantle criminal networks and restore peace in affected communities.

He also announced the plan of a three-day fasting and prayer session involving religious leaders from Christian and Muslim communities.

Mr Karimi noted that the prayer session will be organised in partnership with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Council of Ulaamau (Muslim clerics) to seek God's intervention in combating the increasing insecurity in the Kogi West.

"The time for us to go spiritual in fighting these miscreants and kidnappers who have refused our people to breathe and live freely from the hands of the people is now. I'm putting machinery in motion to help organise and hold this spiritual intervention, because we are no longer safe to live our lives," he said.