Nigerian Air Force Disrupts Insurgents' Planned Attack On Marte, Monguno

NAF says its Battle Damage Assessment confirmed that the strike effectively disrupted imminent threats posed to the communities of Marte and Monguno.

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force, under Operation Hadin Kai, have preempted attacks by Islamist insurgents on the Marte and Monguno local government areas of Borno State.

The insurgents were training in Bukar Meram on the southern flank of the Lake Chad region, Borno State, in preparation for the attacks when NAF sighted the location on Monday.

The raid destroyed fighting equipment and logistics, including vehicles, weapons storage sites and makeshift shelters.

Ehimen Ejodame, an air commodore and NAF's spokesperson, said in a statement on Tuesday that the troops caught the insurgents by surprise with air bombardment and destroyed the whole enclave.

"The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), has sustained its momentum in the fight against terrorism with a successful air interdiction mission targeting a major terrorist enclave, also used as a training ground, in Bukar Meram, on the southern flank of the Lake Chad region, Borno State.

"Conducted on 9 June 2025, the operation, which followed credible intelligence, resulted in the neutralisation of several terrorists as well as the destruction of key logistics infrastructure, including supply vehicles, weapons storage sites, and makeshift shelters.

"Battle Damage Assessment confirmed that the strike effectively disrupted imminent threats posed to the communities of Marte and Monguno, reinforcing NAF's proactive posture in safeguarding civilian populations and critical territories. The Nigerian Air Force remains resolute in its mandate to protect the nation's sovereignty and ensure lasting peace and security across the North-east and beyond," Mr Ejodame said.

The military's success came after Hasan Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), hosted a luncheon for the troops in Maiduguri. At the luncheon, he announced the deployment of new fighter aircraft and advanced intelligence to aid the fight against terrorism.

In a speech for the service chiefs, Mr Abubakar, an air marshal, said the military has also improved air surveillance support for the ground troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

"We will fly over your locations, no matter how remote, to provide the critical cover you need, precisely when it matters most, day or night," he said.

Since the deployment of the new equipment, Operation Hadin Kai has launched many successful attacks against the insurgents, killing several commanders of the groups.

The latest killed was Ameer Malam Jidda, a top commander of Boko Haram insurgents operating in Ngorgore and Malumti, villages around Timbuktu, a vast land straddling Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.

Mr Jidda died during simultaneous air and ground attacks in Nzalgana, Gujba LGA, and the Timbuktu areas.