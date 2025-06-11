South Africa: Khayelitsha Under Attack From Giant Rats

Some residents say the rats are so big they sleep in beds and scare off cats.

Overflowing waste bins have made the rat problem worse, and residents fear for their children's safety.

People living in Khayelitsha's SST area are too scared to sleep at night because of giant rats that have taken over their homes.

Nobuntu Ngcazana, who is 50 years old, said the rats are so big that even cats are afraid of them.

"We thought having two cats would help, but the cats ended up running away. The rats are just too big," she said.

The rats are eating everything from clothes and food to cupboards. Residents say they have tried everything to get rid of them, but nothing has worked.

Ngcazana said they have now asked their ward councillor to help them get rat poison.

"We cannot live like this. The rats are terrorising us," she said.

Another man, who did not want to be named, said his girlfriend left him because of the rats.

"Even though the breakup hurt, I understand. The rats are scary. They take food and eat it in bed."

He said it is frightening to hear them move around in bed at night. "Even if the lights are on, they still come. If you try to hit them, they just stand still, then chase you."

Uncollected waste in the area has made the situation worse.

"The bins are full, and that has made things worse. We now have more than three rats in a single house. We are scared they will bite our children."

Ward councillor Thando Pimpi said he is aware of the problem and is trying to help.

"I have asked the department in charge to give us poison. I'm still waiting," he said.