Algeria, Rwanda Agree On Enhanced Cooperation, With Aligned Views On Questions of Common Interest

Algiers — The first day of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, to Algeria, at the invitation of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, was marked by an agreement to strengthen bilateral cooperation and a convergence of views on questions of common interest.

In a joint press statement, the President of the Republic described the visit of the Rwandan president as a "valuable opportunity" that enabled "rich discussions" during which it was agreed on the "need to boost and expand cooperation."

He noted that their talks covered "the domains of political, security, economic and cultural cooperation, along with setting up mechanisms to promote trade exchanges, including the Algerian-Rwandan Business Council, organizing regular meetings between economic operators from both countries and taking part in economic trade fairs."

President Tebboune also highlighted "the convergence of views between the two countries on several regional and international questions, as well as their attachment to the principle of peaceful conflict resolution and their rejection of foreign interferences in African continental affairs."

In this regard, the two parties underscored "their support for the Sahrawi people and their right to self-determination through a free, regular and just referendum, in line with the decisions of international legality," as well as "the necessity to immediately end the aggression against the Palestinian people and ensure the swift delivery of humanitarian aid, in addition to the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state within the 1967 borders with al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital."

For his part, the Rwandan president hailed his discussions with the President of the Republic as "constructive" and grounded in "solid and deep-rooted friendship between the two countries."

He further commended "the close cooperation between the two countries in international fora, where they provide mutual support on regional and international questions."

The Rwandan president also highlighted the importance of the agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between the two countries on the occasion of this visit, affirming that they "will open new perspectives for the future of bilateral cooperation."

Several MoUs were signed in the sectors of telecommunications, entrepreneurship, innovation, digital economy, promotion of investment, pharmaceutical industry, vocational training and police.

Additional agreements were signed between the two countries in the sectors of communication, agriculture, higher education, scientific research, technological development and innovation, as well as in matters of air transport, judicial cooperation, visa exemption for diplomatic and service passport holders.

Earlier, President Tebboune had welcomed his Rwandan counterpart at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic before holding one-on-one discussions. The talks were then expanded to include members of the delegations of the two countries.

Also at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, the members of the delegations of the two countries held bilateral discussions.

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defense, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, General Saïd Chanegriha, had discussions with the Rwandan Minister of Defense, Juvenal Marizamunda.

On his side, the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, met with Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe.

For his part, the Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Sid Ali Zerrouki, had discussions with the Rwandan Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, while the Director General of the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AAPI), Omar Rekkache, held talks with the CEO of Rwanda Development Board, Jean-Guy Afrika.

As part of his visit to Algeria, the Rwandan president visited the National Higher School of Artificial Intelligence (ENSIA) as well as the data center of the Sonatrach group, one of the national companies that hosts artificial intelligence students.

He also visited an exhibition on Algerian research centers and learned about key innovation projects developed by the students.