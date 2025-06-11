Nigeria: Govt Clears Air On Recruitment Into Civil Defence, Immigration, Others

11 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians about the activities of recruitment racketeers while assuring that it would advertise available vacancies in the services under the Ministry of Interior whenever approval is obtained.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), in a statement by its Secretary, Maj. Gen. Abdulmalik Jibril (Rtd), on Tuesday, said its attention had been drawn to a letter in circulation on social media concerning its recruitment process.

"It is important to inform the general public that, though there is a Presidential approval for the recruitment of personnel in the four paramilitary services under its purview, there are a series of processes which lead to the actual recruitment exercise.

"The Board wishes to reiterate that for all its recruitment processes, appropriate notifications would be done via adverts in the national dailies, and it would be carried out in a fair and transparent process, devoid of payment of any fee.

"To this effect, members of the public should be wary of the activities of recruitment racketeers who may want to take advantage of unsuspecting job seekers to rob them of their hard-earned resources," it said.

An internal memo containing correspondence within the Ministry of Interior concerning the recruitment process into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service and Federal Fire Service went viral on social media on Monday, creating anxiety among Nigerian youths.

