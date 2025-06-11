Nigeria: 96 Houses Burnt Down in Plateau Community

At least 96 houses were razed in the Gyenbwas community, Langai District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Monday in a clash.

Residents alleged that perpetrators looted food, mattresses, cattle and other valuables.

Alhaji Yakubu Umar, traditional ruler and Madugun Langai, disclosed this to Daily Trust on Tuesday in Jos, stating that apart from the two people killed on Monday, one more body was recovered on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to three.

The community accused the Berom ethnic group of launching the attack, which they denied.

The traditional ruler lamented that: "We have never experienced such atrocities. The perpetrators burned working equipment, clothes, foodstuffs, and other items.

"They also looted goods worth millions of naira. We live peacefully with everyone, and that is why we were very surprised."

The traditional ruler called on the government to investigate those behind the act and bring them to book, urging the state government to provide aid to those who have lost their properties.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) has denied launching the attack, describing the allegation as false.

Dalyop Solomon, BYM president, said, "Yesterday, three of our members who were on the farm around the area were attacked by terrorists and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

"All we know is that our people are under attack. Fulani are only coming out with excuses to justify their terror attack.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"But they should also know that whenever they attack our people, we have the right to defend ourselves. In the process of self-defence, it may result in that. Someone who is targeted may exercise the right to self-defence of life, family and property, which is allowed by law.

"Possibly, people in the cause of self-defence, pursue the attackers to their hideout. We have never committed any attack against any Fulani, "he said.

When contacted for comment, the spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, Major Samson Zhakom, did not respond to the inquiry by our correspondent at press time.

There have been many recent violent attacks in Plateau State, particularly in Riyom Local Government Area, where armed groups have targeted communities. Reports indicate that in the past six weeks, 58 people have been killed, 31 injured, and over 15,000 displaced due to ongoing violence.

The Plateau Youth Council (PYC) has raised concerns about the escalating attacks, describing them as coordinated and relentless.

They have called for urgent security reinforcements and justice for victims, urging the federal government to deploy more security forces to protect vulnerable communities.

At a press conference held Tuesday, PYC Chairman Zang Davou lamented the murder of 58 innocent persons, the injury of 31 others, the destruction of 82 houses, and the displacement of over 15,000 residents in recent weeks

Security forces have been conducting operations to counter armed groups. In Qua'an Pan Local Government Area, troops successfully ambushed and killed three suspected bandits, recovering weapons and ammunition.