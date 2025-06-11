Egypt's First Lady Offers Condolences to Burning Tanker's Driver Family

11 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's first lady Intisar El Sisi, offered her condolences on Tuesday June 10 ,2025 to the family of Khaled Mohamed Shawki, the man who drove a burning tanker away from a gas station in 10th of Ramadan City, Sharkia.

The First Lady hailed the driver's sacrifice to save others' lives "in a stance that embodies the highest values of courage and humanity."

She said on her social media accounts that she phoned Khaled's family and "offered my condolences, believing that his noble sacrifice will remain immortal in the conscience of every Egyptian and a source of pride for future generations. May God have mercy on him and grant him a place in heaven."

Khaled Shawki, 54, died Monday of severe burns he sustained on June 1. He was supplying the gas station with oil when its load started burning. Realizing that if the oil tanks in the gas station itself caught fire hundreds of lives might be lost, who jumped into the tanker and drove off. He was transferred to a hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries days later.

