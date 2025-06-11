Malawi: Lawyer Bob Chinkango Arrested After Drunken High-Speed Chase, Shot Fired At Vehicle

11 June 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A dramatic early-morning police chase ended in the arrest of Bob Chinkango, a 43-year-old lawyer from Chiradzulu, who now faces multiple charges including drunk driving and failure to comply with police orders.

The incident occurred around 3:30am at Bangwe Police Roadblock, where Chinkango, driving a Mercedes Benz (reg. CZ 3), allegedly refused to stop when signaled by officers. He instead diverted through the roadside verge, prompting officers to give chase using a police Land Cruiser (MP 2680).

The pursuit continued until the suspect reached the Weaving Factory near Enegen Filling Station, where he turned left into Namiyango. In an attempt to stop him, police fired a warning shot, but a stray bullet hit the front passenger-side windscreen of Chinkango's vehicle.

Upon stopping, Chinkango was found heavily intoxicated, with multiple beer bottles inside his car. A breathalyzer test confirmed an alcohol level of 1.3mg/l, well above the legal limit. He also sustained a minor bullet scratch on his upper right hand and was treated as an outpatient at a nearby hospital.

Chinkango, who hails from Mgogomwa Village, T/A Likoswe in Chiradzulu, is facing three charges:

  • Conduct likely to cause a breach of peace
  • Failure to comply with police instructions (Section 39(3), Police Act)
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol (Section 128, Traffic Act)
  • He remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon. The case is recorded under BV/CR/18/06/2025.

