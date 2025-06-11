Malawi: Flames Return Empty-Handed From Cosafa - Yet Again

Malawi's national football team has officially checked out of the 2025 Hollywoodbets COSAFA Championship with the grace of a ghost -- barely seen, never felt, and certainly not heard on the scoreboard. A 1-0 loss to Angola has wrapped up what might just be their quietest tournament performance yet.

The script was familiar: a promising start, a shot on target from Blessings Singini (bless him), followed by the usual second-half slump. Three minutes into the final half, Angola's Randy Mteka decided he'd seen enough and nodded home what would be the match's only goal. From there, it was just passing practice for Angola and panic mode for Malawi.

Desperate to avoid a goalless tournament, the Flames flung everything forward in stoppage time -- everything except accuracy. Chances landed at the feet of Wisdom Mpinganjira, Wongani Lungu, and Chikumbutso Salima, who all politely declined the opportunity to score.

Let's recap:

3 matches.

0 wins.

0 goals.

A masterclass in how not to qualify.

The Flames' Group B campaign reads like a horror story for fans:

0-1 loss to Lesotho.

0-0 stalemate with Namibia.

0-1 heartbreak against Angola.

At this point, one might suggest the Flames just stay home and save the airfare. Or perhaps switch tactics -- maybe show up with calculators next time, because math might be kinder than football.

Empty we came. Empty we shall return. The only thing heavy in those suitcases? Regret.