Nigeria: Alleged P&ID Scam - Absence of Prosecution, Defence Lawyers Stall Adoption of Written Addresses

The absence of the prosecution and defence lawyers on Tuesday stalled the planned adoption of final written addresses in the EFCC charge filed against James Nolan, a director in Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Ltd.

The matter was subsequently adjourned until Sept. 24 for adoption of their written addresses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nolan, a British national, told the court on Jan. 16 that he would not call any witnesses in the ongoing trial linked to the alleged $9.6 billion P&ID scandal.

Nolan, who jumped bail around September 2022 and fled Nigeria, told the court through his lawyer, Michael Ajara.

The lawyer said he would rely on the prosecution's evidence already presented in court and not present additional evidence.

After the counsel's submission, Justice Egwuatu adjourned the matter for the adoption of the parties' final written addresses.

The EFCC had, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/9/22, dragged Micad Project City Service, a subsidiary of P&ID Ltd, and Nolan before Justice Egwuatu.

The defendants were arraigned in May 2022.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge, and Nolan, also a director in P&ID Ltd, was remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre.

Upon meeting his bail conditions of N100m and a surety in like sum, Nolan was granted bail.

He, however, stopped attending court proceedings and fled the country.

After his escape, the court declared him wanted, and an order was issued for his arrest wherever he was found.

The EFCC lawyer, Bala Sanga, then applied for the defendant's trial in absentia, which the court accordingly granted.

Nolan was said to have been re-arrested by the International Criminal Police Organisation in Italy on January 27, 2024, when he visited his wife.

He was yet to be extradited to Nigeria to face trial.

A sister court presided over by Justice Donatus Okorowo, who had been elevated to the Court of Appeal, on July 3, 2024, ordered the closure of two other companies linked to Nolan, over involvement in the P&ID Ltd fraud.

Justice Okorowo, in two separate judgments, held that the two companies were found guilty of money laundering offences and ordered that the companies be wound up and their assets forfeited to the Federal Government.

The companies are Trinity Biotech Nigeria Limited and Resorts Express Concept Nigeria Ltd.

(NAN)