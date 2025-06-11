Nigeria: Tinubu's Aide Rewards Winners of Qur'an Competition With Houses

The competition was organised in honour of the late Abibatu Mogaji, mother of President Bola Tinubu.

Winners of the Qur'anic recitation competition held in honour of the late Abibatu Mogaji, mother of President Bola Tinubu, were each rewarded with newly built apartments.

The competition, which commenced on 2 April, was organised by Basheer Lado, the special adviser to President Tinubu on National Assembly (Senate) Matters.

The Qur'anic recitation competition attracted 4,400 young male and female participants from across the 44 local government areas of Kano State. They competed in five categories of recitation: Juz 2, Juz 10, Juz 20, Juz 40, and Juz 60.

After several weeks of local and zonal contests, 150 state-level finalists comprising 75 males and 75 females emerged for the grand finale.

The grand finale of the Qur'an competition took place in Kano on 31 May.

Celebrating the winners

Four exceptional participants emerged as the overall winners of the competition. They are Maryam Mu'az (first position, female), Ahmad Shu'aib (first position, male), Zainab Shu'aib (second position, female), and Ahmad Baturi (second position, male).

The winners were each given keys to new homes as part of their prize package.

While presenting the houses to the winners, the Deputy Chairperson of the Organising Committee, Ali Muhammad, a professor, said the reward was both a recognition of the winners' achievements and an investment in their future.

He also said the competition was organised to celebrate and preserve the spiritual and educational legacy of the president's late mother for her discipline and dedication to religious and humanitarian causes.

First-place winners were each awarded a three-bedroom house with a living room, while second-place winners received two-bedroom apartments with one parlour.

"The houses were described as luxurious, with the first position house having three bedrooms and one parlour, while the second position houses had two bedrooms and one parlour," the professor added while presenting the keys of the apartments to the winners.

Mrs Mogaji died on 15 June 2013 at 96.

More Pictures: