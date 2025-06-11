Kenya: Senators Suspend Sittings Over Brutal Killing of Blogger Albert Ojwang At Central Police Station

11 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, and Director Criminal Investigation (DCI) Amin Mohammed arrived at the Senate to respond to questions regarding the ongoing investigation into the death of digital blogger Albert Ojwang, while in a police cell at Nairobi Central Police Station.

The Senate has suspended its normal proceedings to focus on the matter, which has sparked national outrage.

Their appearance follows demands from Senators for accountability, including calls for the immediate resignation of Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, the complainant whose actions reportedly led to Ojwang's arrest.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said the session would last two hours, after which CS Murkomen will address questions from members.

"This time will be used by the Senate to engage with the CS and his team. During the Session, the proceedings will be open, media access will be granted, and live broadcasting of the session will also take place. Accordingly, the Hansard Editor is directed to prepare a special report thereon," Kingi directed.

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch on Tuesday petitioned the Senate to summon IG of Police Douglas Kanja to provide the circumstances that led to the tragic death of Ojwang while under police custody.

Senators who spoke on this matter expressed grave concern over the inhumane treatment that resulted in the death of Ojwang while at the police station in the city.

The lawmakers demanded urgent action from Interior CS, IG Kanja, and IPOA.

