Kenya: CS Murkomen Says Govt Won't Shield Anyone Culpable for Albert Ojwang's Death

11 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says the government will not interfere or shield anyone found culpable in the death of influencer Albert Ojwang.

Appearing before the Senate plenary, Murkomen promised that those involved in Ojwang's death will be held accountable.

"We will do everything within the ministry to ensure that there is no interference, no shielding of any individual, and no cover-up," he stated.

Murkomen described Ojwang's death in police custody as regrettable and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

He further pledged to mobilize resources to ensure justice is served.

Murkomen was appearing alongside Inspector General Douglas Kanja, DCI Director Amin Mohammed, and IPOA Deputy Chairperson Anne Mwangi to respond to senators' questions over the incident, which has sparked national outrage.

