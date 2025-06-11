Nigeria's Infrastructure Push - Govt Targets Legacy Projects, 260 Already Completed - Minister

Sokoto — The Minister of State for Works, Barrister Muhammad Bello Goronyo, has reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to tackling Nigeria's infrastructure deficit, stating that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited over 36,000 kilometers of road networks and numerous uncompleted projects upon taking office.

Speaking during a media parley with selected journalists in Sokoto on Tuesday, Barrister Goronyo highlighted the progress made in President Tinubu's two years in office, noting the administration's focus on completing inherited projects while also initiating new strategic ones to drive economic development and regional integration.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is all out to fix Nigeria. His vision is not just to build roads, but to open up the entire country to international businesses and investment," Goronyo said.

Among the major infrastructure projects mentioned by the Minister are:

1,068 km Sokoto-Badagry Road - A transnational highway aimed at boosting trade and mobility from the Northwest to the Southwest.

750 km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway - A transformative project for tourism and commerce, with 30 kilometers already completed and commissioned.

Abuja-Akwanga-Jos-Nasarawa Road - Under active construction to improve connectivity between the North Central and Northeast regions.

352 km Zaria-Funtua-Gusau-Talata Mafara-Sokoto Road - A key route supporting agricultural and trade activities in the Northwest.

Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road Project - Now re-scoped to terminate at the Aminu Kano International Airport, aligning with the administration's airport-to-city infrastructure plan.

Bridge constructions in Jimeta and Numan and the Adamawa Ring Road - Projects aimed at improving road safety and accessibility in the Northeast.

Barrister Goronyo commended President Tinubu's determination to deliver on infrastructure, noting that many of the highlighted projects were previously stalled due to funding and logistical challenges. He stressed that the current administration's roadmap, bolstered by sustained political will, is setting the country on the path to greater connectivity and national development.

The Minister added that the infrastructure drive is part of the Tinubu administration's broader Renewed Hope 8-point agenda, which emphasizes transparency, accountability, and measurable achievements as the president marks his second year in office.

He further stated that the government is actively engaging the private sector and international development partners to accelerate progress through public-private partnerships (PPP).

Despite the achievements, Goronyo identified insecurity as a major obstacle hindering road construction and the completion of key infrastructure across parts of the country.

In conclusion, he revealed that the administration has completed 260 projects nationwide in the past two years, expressing optimism that many more would be delivered as part of President Tinubu's vision of national rejuvenation.