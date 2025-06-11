South Africa: Two More Bodies Found As Eastern Cape Flood Toll Rises to Nine

Emergency workers have now confirmed nine people have died in floods in the OR Tambo District Municipality on Monday and Tuesday.

A school bus carrying pupils is still missing after it was swept away at the Efata Bridge near Mthatha, with at least 10 people feared dead.

The death toll from this week's floods in the Eastern Cape has risen to nine.

Emergency workers found two more bodies on Wednesday, after days of heavy rain in the OR Tambo District Municipality.

Eleven people are still missing, including children who were on a school bus swept away in Mthatha.

The bus was taking pupils to Jumba Senior Secondary School when it was dragged into rising waters at the Efata Bridge on Tuesday.

A team from emergency services was forced to pause the search because of bad weather, but resumed their efforts on Wednesday.

Provincial government spokesperson Yonela Dekeda said: "A combined multi-disciplinary Emergency Services team has been established. It continues to search for a school bus that was swept away with school children near Mthatha on Tuesday."

The South African National Taxi Council said the 22-seater bus had broken down and the driver called for help before it was washed away.

"Water had engulfed the bridge when help arrived," said council spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebels Phala.

Eyewitnesses said some pupils were seen clinging to trees and shouting for help before they were rescued.

The number of children on the bus is still unknown, as many pupils follow different exam timetables. It is believed that at least 10 people, including the driver, are still unaccounted for.

The floods have also damaged homes and roads, cut off electricity, and left the Butterworth Water Treatment Works under water.

This has left parts of Butterworth without clean water.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has sent in provincial support teams. Emergency crews are on the ground helping families and assessing the full extent of the damage.