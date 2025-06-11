Kenya: IG Kanja Says Ojwang Was Treated Well After Homa Bay Arrest and Enroute to Nairobi

11 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has told the Senate that blogger Albert Ojwang was in good health when he arrived at Nairobi Central Police Station after being arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers from Homa Bay.

Presenting a timeline of events, IG Kanja said Ojwang was found unconscious the following Sunday night and was pronounced dead at Mbagathi Hospital.

However, the autopsy revealed signs of torture and strangulation, raising questions about what happened while in custody.

Kanja did not explain why Ojwang was transported over 400 kilometers to Nairobi, while other suspects were detained at local police stations near their arrest sites.

He appeared before the Senate alongside DCI Director Amin Mohammed and Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, who pledged justice for Ojwang amid growing public outrage.

Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) Deputy Chairperson Ann Mwangi told the Senate that CCTV cameras at the Officer Commanding Station's office were tampered with during Ojwang's booking and at the time of his death.

