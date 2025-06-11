Uganda: NUP Members Convene in Kamwokya to Elect New NEC Leaders

Over 100 members of the National Unity Platform have gathered at the party's leadership academy in Kamwokya to elect a new National Executive Committee, ahead of internal primaries for the 2026 general elections.

The conference, which began on the morning of June 10, 2025, has attracted both prominent and previously quiet party figures, signalling renewed internal activity as NUP sharpens its strategy for the next national polls.

Among those present are party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya, Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, director for mobilization Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, and various MPs and local government leaders from across Uganda.

Notably, MPs Abubaker Kawalya (Lubaga North) and Paul Nsubuga (Busiro North), who had appeared distant from party functions in recent months, are also in attendance--raising eyebrows and hopes of reconciliation within party ranks.

According to party insiders, all NEC positions are open to contest, though most have attracted few challengers, with some candidates running unopposed.

This has reduced the prospect of drawn-out voting, with results expected later today.

A significant highlight of the day's proceedings is the race for party spokesperson, where Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana is challenging incumbent Joel Ssenyonyi.

The contest pits two influential public communicators against each other and may test the party's internal democracy narrative.

Party officials say the low competition in some positions reflects internal consensus rather than apathy.

"Some roles just didn't attract rivals because members feel certain people have performed well and deserve to continue," one delegate told this reporter.

A media briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m., where the party is expected to announce the outcomes and resolutions of the conference.

NUP leadership says this NEC transition is key to re-energizing structures ahead of its grassroots primaries and national campaigns.

With the 2026 elections on the horizon, today's gathering in Kamwokya marks a turning point for NUP as it begins to shape its message, its messengers, and its machinery.