Nigeria: Appeal Court Dismisses 2 of Akpabio's Motions Over Akpoti-Uduaghan's Suspension

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has struck out two motions filed by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in an appeal over the suspension of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, from the Senate.

In striking out the motions, the appelate court, presided over by Justice Hamman Barka, also awarded the sum of N100,000 cost against Senator Akpabio.

The court held that, "Application seeking to withdraw the two Motions dated and filed on the 20/3/2025 and 25/3/2025 is granted and same struck out.

"Cost of 100,000 awarded to the 1st Respondent. Appcal No: CA/ABJ/PRE/ROA/CV/395M/2025 to be deleted."

Senator Akpabio had approached the Appeal Court seeking reliefs, including: an order of this Honourable Court enlarging the time within which the Appellant/Applicant (Akpabio) may seek leave to appeal against the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025 between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan v. Clerk of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and 3 Others (Coram: Honourable Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu) delivered on 10th March 2025 on grounds of mixed law and fact as contained in the proposed Notice of Appeal attached as Exhibit B.

"An order of this Honourable Court granting leave to the Appcellant/Applicant to appeal against the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division in Suit No:

FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025 between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan v. Clerk of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and 3 Others. (Coram: Honourable Justice Obiora Atuegwu Ugwuatu) delivered on 10th March 2025 on

grounds of mixed law and fact as contained in the proposed Notice of Appeal attached as Exhibit B.

"An order of this Honourable Court enlarging the time within which the Appellant/Applicant may file their Notice of Appeal against the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025 between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan v. Clerk of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and 3 Others. (Coram: Honourable Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu) delivered on 10th March 2025.

"An order of this Honourable Court staying further proceeding in Suit No: FCH/ABJ/CS/384/2025 between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan v. Clerk of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and 3 Others. (Coram: Honourable Justice Obiora Awegwu Egwuatu), pending the hearing and determination of the Appellant/Applicant's appeal before this Honourable Court."