Ethiopia: Economic Diplomacy Pivotal to Realize Ethiopia's Macroeconomic Reform

11 June 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Strengthening economic diplomacy is critical to realizing Ethiopia's macroeconomic reform agendas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stated.

The Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) in collaboration with MoFA, hosted a high-level economic diplomacy conference yesterday under the theme: "Exploring New Avenues: Economic Diplomacy as the Mainstay of Ethiopian Foreign Policy."

In his keynote address, MoFA's Political and Economic Affairs State Minister Ambassador Hadera Abera, emphasized that strong economic diplomacy is essential to advancing Ethiopia's macroeconomic and Home-Grown Economic Reform (HGER) agendas. In addition to utilizing local capacities and opportunities, effectively leveraging foreign resources is vital for fostering reform efforts.

The conference plays a key role in enhancing collaboration among stakeholders. Embassies, missions, diplomats, and other entities have a crucial role in promoting economic diplomacy, he noted.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of HGER's favorable environment for foreign direct investment (FDI) and the need for sector-wide improvements to strengthen the reform, as economic diplomacy remains a pillar of Ethiopia's foreign policy.

Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) Commissioner Zeleke Temesgen (PhD) stated that implementing macroeconomic reforms has helped manage and increase FDI in Ethiopia. Diplomatic missions play a vital role in showcasing the country's investment opportunities globally, but coordinated efforts are needed to enhance this promotion.

Attracting more FDI requires stakeholder collaboration and further promotional efforts to establish sustainable investments and strong economic partnerships. The new EIC strategy, currently in its final stage, is expected to significantly boost FDI inflows.

IFA Executive Director Jafar Bedru highlighted that Ethiopia has embarked on transformative economic reforms following national policy shifts.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 11 JUNE 2025

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.