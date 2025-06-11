Ethiopia's Job Policy Shifts Towards Prosperity - MOLs

ADDIS ABABA — The Ministry of Labor and Skills (MoLS) has stated that Ethiopia's latest job creation policy has repositioned employment as a driver of wealth generation and economic transformation beyond daily survival and basic income.

The second round fifth edition of the "About Ethiopia" forum held yesterday in Adama city organized by the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) in collaboration with MoLS.

On the occasion, MoLS Minister Muferihat Kamil highlighted ongoing reforms to enhance skills development, job opportunities, and employer-employee relations.

She emphasized that past job creation efforts focused on basic income, while the new policy supports long-term prosperity. Ethiopia's abundant resources are being harnessed through structural economic reforms, aligning with the Home-Grown Economic Reform agenda and the 10-Year Development Plan. Muferihat urged entrepreneurs to focus on sustainability, creating lasting economic value rather than short-term gains. The government is also working to strengthen skill development programs, improve financial access, and integrate technology-driven solutions for job creation.

During a panel discussion, MIDROC Investment Group CEO Jemal Ahmed called for stronger private sector involvement in entrepreneurship. "MIDROC is focused on creating jobs for jobless people and has thus far created over 68,000 job opportunities," he stated.

He urged diversification of exports, noting that 70% of Ethiopia's earnings come from gold and coffee. Entrepreneurs echoed calls for youth to embrace innovation and self-employment.

Tina Mart CEO Ezedin Jemal, stressed the need for incubation centers to foster creativity and empower young entrepreneurs. "Most youth tend to echo the issue of unemployment. Nonetheless, they need to push themselves to be innovative and self-employed," he remarked. He noted that Ethiopia has many creative minds but lacks financial support, urging investment in innovation.

On the other hand, the Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) is drafting new regulations to boost idea financing. DBE Vice President Getachew Waqe highlighted the bank's role in funding agribusiness, manufacturing, mining, and energy to stimulate growth. "Idea financing is a missing link in Ethiopia's entrepreneurial machinery where we already drafted policy and are awaiting lawmakers' greenlight. DBE created 54,000 jobs particularly with lease financing."

He also noted the bank's collaboration with stakeholders to expand financing and introduce policies supporting innovation. To promote fair wages and sustainability, DBE has trained over 130,000 enterprises and prioritized youth employment through research and policy development.

Earlier, the forum attendees also visited Adama poultry farm, supported by the local community and managed by veterans, retired servicemen, civil servants, and individuals living with HIV. The farm, with 95 sheds, provides 1,368 jobs, produces 50,000-75,000 eggs daily, and maintains a sustainable supply chain. Visitors included representatives from the Ministry, regional bureaus, private companies, and entrepreneurs.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 11 JUNE 2025