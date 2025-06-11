Ethiopia: University Steps Up Efforts to Expand Quality Early Childhood Education

ADDIS ABABA — Kotebe University of Education (KUE) is spearheading efforts to enhance the accessibility, quality, and equity of early childhood education as a cornerstone for national development and a critical investment in future generations.

In a landmark event, KUE, in collaboration with the PlayMatters Consortium, hosted Ethiopia's inaugural national conference on play-based learning yesterday, coinciding with the International Day of Play. The conference is a key part of a broader initiative to integrate play into the core of early childhood education.

Speaking at the conference, Women and Social Affairs State Minister Hikma Keyeredin, emphasized that investing in early childhood education is vital for building a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

"Disparities in national development often stem from differences in human development investments," she stated, affirming Ethiopia's commitment to improving educational access, quality, and equity.

The State Minister highlighted the profound impact of play-based learning, noting its role in enhancing educational quality by fostering creativity, social skills, and a genuine love for learning in children. She urged that this innovative approach be given serious consideration.

KUE President Berhanemeskel Tena (PhD) asserted that play is not a luxury but a fundamental necessity for nurturing creativity, confidence, empathy, and resilience in children. He stressed the critical importance of the early years, from birth to age six, for brain development, citing research that identifies play as a powerful tool in this crucial stage.

"In Ethiopia, where nearly half the population is under 15 and access to quality early childhood education remains a challenge, play-based learning offers a cost-effective, inclusive, and culturally relevant solution," Berhanemeskel explained.

He noted that integrating play into the curriculum supports holistic development and bridges traditional knowledge with modern pedagogy. The President also indicated that the Ministry of Education is expected to draft a policy framework to formally incorporate play into early learning curricula, aiming to boost engagement and improve educational outcomes nationwide.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) Country Director Paolo Cernuschi underscored his organization's commitment to ensuring that school-aged children achieve essential literacy, numeracy, and social-emotional skills.

He highlighted the "Play Matters" project, implemented in partnership with Plan International, which aims to improve learning outcomes and well-being for 200,000 children in Ethiopia. "Over the past two years," Paolo reported, "the project has made significant strides, reaching 100 schools, 178,000 children, and training 3,500 educators."

Plan International Ethiopia Country Director Peter M. Sweetnam also said that these initiatives are designed to ensure the sustainability and scalability of the Play Matters program, thereby improving learning quality through play and fostering national collaboration.

He affirmed a collective commitment to ensuring that "every child, regardless of background or ability, has access to joyful, meaningful, and inclusive learning experiences, fostering engaged and productive citizens for a growing Ethiopia."

BY FIKADU BELAY

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 11 JUNE 2025