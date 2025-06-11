Ethiopia: New Children's Books Aim to Inspire Tourism Awareness, Heritage Pride

A special event held at the Adwa Memorial on Sunday marked the launch of two new children's books aimed at promoting tourism education and national heritage awareness among young readers.

The books, titled : A, B, C of Ethiopian Tourism and A, B, C of Oromia Tourism, were authored by Nega Wedajo, Deputy Commissioner of the Oromia Tourism Commission, and published in both Amharic and Afaan Oromo.

The event drew prominent attendees, including Tourism Minister Selamawit Kasa, Oromia Tourism Commissioner Lelise Dhuga, and Abdulaziz Dawud (PhD), Head of the Oromia Regional State President's Office, along with other senior officials and invited guests.

In her remarks, Minister Selamawit praised the initiative as an innovative step in fostering tourism awareness among children, emphasizing the importance of nurturing an early appreciation for Ethiopia's diverse cultural, natural, and historical assets.

"Tourism is not just an economic driver. It is a means of preserving our identity. These books will help our children better understand their country's rich heritage," she said.

Abdulaziz echoed this sentiment, noting that educational tools like these are essential for preserving Ethiopia's legacy and passing it on to future generations. "Knowledge of tourism and heritage must begin in the classroom and at home," he stated.

Author Nega Wedajo explained that the books were developed with the goal of sparking curiosity and pride in Ethiopia's unique sites, traditions, and history.

"We want children to grow up with a deep connection to their country's cultural and natural treasures," he said.

This project represents a key step in integrating tourism education into early learning, laying the groundwork for a generation that values and actively contributes to the preservation of Ethiopia's heritage.

BY NAOL GIRMA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 11 JUNE 2025