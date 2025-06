Nairobi — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has revealed that the CCTV cameras at the Central Police Station where influencer Albert Ojwang had been booked had been interfered with.

While appearing before the Senate Plenary, IPOA Deputy Chairperson Ann Mwangi stated that the cameras had been located in the office of the Officer Commanding Station.

She dismissed suicide as the cause of Ojwang's death while in police custody even as invstigations intensify.