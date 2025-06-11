Kenya: Court Directs AG to Draft Law On Political Campaigns Outside Election Period

11 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The High Court has directed the Attorney General to draft a law on political campaigns outside the election period, citing violation of constitutional rights.

Among the rights affected are the right to equality and equal protection of the law, the right to life, freedom from violence, the principle of impartiality, the right to development, the rule of law, and the right to free and fair elections.

In its judgment, the court declared that political campaigns conducted outside the legally set election period are unconstitutional, as they infringe on the rights and principles mentioned above.

"This law is expected to bring order, fairness, and legal clarity to the political landscape," the court noted

