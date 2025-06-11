South Africa: Joburg Goes After Rich Property Owners Who Owe Millions

The City will cut off services to people and businesses who owe the most, including those with illegal water or power connections.

Before anyone sells property, they must now pay what they owe the City or give permission to take the money from the sale.

The City of Johannesburg is fed up with people and businesses who do not pay for water, electricity and other services.

So now they are doing something about it.

They have started a new campaign called Project Lokisa, which means "fix", to collect the money that is owed and keep the City running properly.

Malope Ramagaga, who is in charge of the City's revenue, said they will be going after those who owe the most. This includes homes worth over R5-million and other properties worth more than R100-million.

They will also be checking for people who are stealing water and electricity through illegal connections.

"We are cutting off those who owe us money and watching closely to make sure it works," said Ramagaga.

The City is also changing how things work when people sell property.

If someone wants to sell their house or building, they now have to show if they owe the City anything. If they do, the lawyer handling the sale must sign a form allowing the City to take the money directly from the sale.

This is to stop people from walking away without paying their bills.

Ramagaga said the City will not allow anyone to sell property and leave their debt behind.

The City has told everyone who owes money to pay up or make a plan. If they do not, they could have their lights and water cut off or face court action.