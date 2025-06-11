South Africa: School Bus Drivers Forced to Pay R3,000 By Taxi Bosses

Taxi bosses in KwaZulu-Natal are demanding R3,000 from each scholar transport vehicle as a so-called permit fee.

The South African Scholar Transporters Association says the government must step in.

Scholar transport drivers in KwaZulu-Natal say they are being targeted and extorted by local taxi associations, who are demanding thousands of rand to let them operate.

The South African Scholar Transporters Association (SASTA) has called on the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport to urgently step in. They say members are being forced to pay R3,000 per vehicle to taxi bosses in the area, even though they already operate under their own permits.

SASTA General-Secretary Sihle Magubane said the taxi and scholar transport industries are completely different and should not be lumped together.

"What we want is for the government to regulate us separately. Scholar transport is one sector, and taxis are another. We need to be recognised as our own group so we can do our work properly," said Magubane.

The scholar transport programme in KwaZulu-Natal is meant to help learners who live more than 3 km from school get to class safely and on time. It is overseen by the transport department, while the education department provides some of the services.

But in many rural areas, the system is not working. In Nquthu, for example, teachers say children walk long distances to school, arrive late, tired and hungry, and often cannot concentrate.

Some schools see attendance drop as low as 5% on stormy days. Others say children drop out completely because of the daily struggle to get to class.