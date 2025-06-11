Zimbabwe: Warriors in Friendly Draw Against Niger

Zimbabwe senior men's team played a one-all draw against Niger in a friendly match played Tuesday at Stade Pere Jego stadium in Morocco.

Zimbabwe fielded a new look of the first eleven, different from the one which played Burkina Faso.

Magesi FC goalkeeper, Elvis Chipezeze, made his debut under coach Michael Nees.

Youngster Jonah Fabisch and Tawanda Macheke also enjoyed starting berths in the Warriors' lineup.

Desperate to redeem themselves from Friday's 2-0 defeat against Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe managed to find the back of the net in the 9th minute, thanks to Gerald Takwara, who tapped in from the six-yard box.

The Warriors made several efforts to cushion their lead, but they failed to break Niger's defence, and thus went to the break leading 1-0.

Coming back from the break, Nees substituted Chipezeze for third-choice goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva, who marked his international debut.

Tavaziva failed to record a clean sheet on debut after conceeding from the spot in the 71st minute as Niger equalised.

The Warriors could have restored their lead in the 80th minute, but unfortunately, Walter Musona's effort hit the crossbar.

Tuesday's draw was the fifth for Michael Nees, who marked his 10th game in charge of the Warriors.

Of the ten games, Nees has only managed two wins, while the other three ended in defeats.