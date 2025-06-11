Nigeria: Community Lauds Gov Ododo, Speaker On Security

The people of the Tsanawa community in Lokoja local government area of Kogi State have applauded the state governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, and the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Aliyu Umar Yusuf, over the ongoing efforts to end the security threats to their community.

The community members who welcomed the speaker and his entourage with pomp and gaiety yesterday said the security campaign by law enforcement agencies has yielded results and that they can now sleep with their eyes closed.

According to the people, they have also returned to their farms and celebrated the ongoing Eid-el-Kabir period without incidents. They urged the government not to relent in its efforts to bring lasting peace to Lokoja local government and the state in general.

In his address, the speaker stressed the need for the people to continue to support the present administration because the government is more concerned about the safety and security of the citizens, believing that no life should be toyed with.

While wishing them a tranquil Eid celebration, the speaker noted that the period is not only a moment to make merry and jubilate but also a time to check on the well-being of others. He added that he is happy for the peace and security being experienced in the community.

He urged them to continue to pray for the government, which is committed to providing the entire state with the necessary infrastructure to improve the quality of life.