Uganda: Kansai Plascon Donates Sh25 Million in Paint to Naguru Reception Centre

Kampala — Kansai Plascon Uganda has donated sh25 million worth of paint to the Naguru Reception Centre, a government institution housing and rehabilitating vulnerable children. The donation, made in partnership with the Rotary Club of Kololo, will facilitate the refurbishment of the center, creating a more dignified environment for its residents.

The handover ceremony took place on May 29th at the Naguru Reception Centre. Kansai Plascon Managing Director Santosh Gumte reiterated the company's commitment to sustainable community impact, stating, "Color has the power to uplift lives and restore dignity. It's more than just paint--it's a symbol of hope and transformation."

Nyamahunge Esther, probation and welfare officer at the center, expressed gratitude for the timely donation, noting it would "boost the morale of the children but also support their psychological healing and reintegration."

Charles Turyamureeba, co-founder of the Rotary Club of Kololo, highlighted the collaboration as a testament to the power of collective action in supporting vulnerable populations.

Following the donation, the Kansai Plascon team visited the Interpol Headquarters in Kampala, meeting with Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Joseph Obwona, Director of Interpol.

Gumte and his team inspected painting work completed with Plascon products, highlighting the company's continued partnership with key government institutions like the Uganda Police Force.

This dual engagement aligns with Kansai Plascon's Corporate Social Responsibility agenda, which focuses on education, health, community development, and institutional support. The company aims to contribute to national development by enhancing physical spaces and providing hope.