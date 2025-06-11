Sudan: Prime Minister Affirms Greater Attention to Electricity in Next Stage

11 June 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Transitional Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has affirmed that electricity is a critical requirement for the country's renaissance and reconstruction. He stressed that the Council of Ministers would prioritize the electricity sector during the next phase, calling for concerted efforts to resolve the electricity crisis.

This came during his inspection on Tuesday of the progress of the Kalnaib Power Plant project in Port Sudan, accompanied by the Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, General Mustafa Mohamed Nour.

The Director General of the Sudan Electricity Company, Engineer Abdullah Ahmed Mohamed Ali, said, in press statements, that the plant is planned to produce a total of 500 megawatts, noting that this capacity will exceed Port Sudan's electricity needs and support the national grid.

He added that work on the station is 45% complete. The project began in 2016 and was halted in 2019 due to lack of fund and other obstacles.

He said that the Prime Minister underscored that he would prioritize the station's completion.

He said that the station will produce up to 80 cubic meters of pure water per hour, which will help solve the drinking water problem in Port Sudan. He added that the project, in general, supports sustainable development plans in the Red Sea State, especially that social responsibility projects focus on aspects of renaissance and development.

Read the original article on SNA.

