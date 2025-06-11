Liberia: Senate Orders Review of Work Permit Report

Capitol Hill — The Senate has directed its Committee on Labor to thoroughly review a report submitted by the Minister of Labor regarding the issuance of work permits, amid rising concerns that thousands of jobs are being unfairly given to foreign nationals at the expense of qualified Liberians.

During its 27th day sitting on Tuesday, Senators engaged in hours of heated debate before voting to mandate the Labor Committee, chaired by Grand Gedeh County Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely, to streamline the report and investigate issues related to job allocation and work permit practices.

The Senate's action is driven by persistent concerns raised by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, who claims that over 7,633 work permits have been issued to foreign nationals under questionable circumstances. Senator Dillon has continuously highlighted the issue over the past four months, prompting the Senate to take legislative action.

In its mandate, the Senate instructed the Labor Committee to ensure that the Minister of Labor, Cllr. Cooper Kruah, fully complies with Section 45 of the Decent Work Act of Liberia. This section reserves certain categories of employment exclusively for Liberians and is intended to protect the country's workforce from being marginalized.

The committee is expected to submit its findings within two weeks, after which the Senate will determine the next steps. Lawmakers emphasized the urgency of addressing what they consider a growing imbalance in employment practices, which they say is contributing to the economic marginalization of Liberians.

It can be recorded Kruah appeared before the Liberian Senate on May 20, 2025, following multiple summons from lawmakers, during which session, he stated that a list had been submitted to the Secretary of the Senate, as requested, detailing all foreign nationals with work permits, their places of employment, and the categories or titles associated with each work permit holder.

The Labor Minister reported that, during the period under review, a total of 7,633 work permits were processed, with 75% of these being renewals. "These renewed work permits were granted to foreigners who were already employed in various concessions and businesses in Liberia before our administration," he explained. "In contrast, 2,484 permits, or 25% of the total, were for new applications submitted during our administration in 2024."

He further noted that of the work permits issued, 8,802 (87%) were granted to males and 1,315 (13%) to females, totaling 10,117 work permits. Regarding the nationalities of the applicants, Minister Kruah specified that 6,980 permits (69%) were issued to non-African aliens, 2,699 permits (27%) to non-ECOWAS African aliens, and 438 permits (4%) to ECOWAS aliens.

The outcome of the committee's review could lead to significant reforms in how work permits are issued and enforced, with a renewed focus on job creation and retention for Liberian citizens.