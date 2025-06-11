Liberia: Bong Authorities Launch U.S.$50k Library Project to Boost Education

A significant step toward improving education in Bong County was taken recently as local authorities officially broke ground for the construction of a modern library at the Ernest Jeromey Yancy (EJ Yancy) Multilateral High School in Totota, Salala District.

The groundbreaking ceremony, which brought together educators, government officials, students, and community leaders, was led by Bong County Superintendent Hawa Loleyah Norris and County Legislative Caucus Chairman, Senator Prince Kermue Moye.

According to the two county officials, the library project is being funded through a special allotment of US$50,000 from the County Social and Development Funds, specifically earmarked to address educational needs in Lower Bong County.

"This library is not just a building--it's an investment in the future of our children," said Superintendent Norris. "We are committed to decentralizing development across Bong County so that no district is left behind."

Senator Moye echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that the current leadership is focused on equitable distribution of development resources.

"Salala District deserves its fair share of county development initiatives," he noted. "Through collaboration with local stakeholders, we are working to ensure that infrastructure projects directly impact the lives of our people."

The occasion was particularly meaningful for Mr. Augustine Zabay, Principal of the EJ Yancy Multilateral High School, who expressed deep gratitude to the County authorities for what he described as a "new day" for education in Salala District.

"For years, our students and teachers have struggled without access to basic research materials. This library will transform our learning environment and enhance academic performance," said Principal Zabay.

He highlighted the library's potential to foster a culture of reading and scholarship, adding that its completion would greatly reduce the burden on teachers and students seeking learning resources.

Delivering special remarks at the event, Christopher D. Sankolo, Director General of the Liberia Agriculture Commodities Regulatory Authority (LACRA), praised Superintendent Norris and Senator Moye for their proactive leadership in implementing "people-centered projects."

"This is the kind of leadership that translates promises into tangible results," DG Sankolo said. "The citizens of Bong are now witnessing the true impact of their social and development funds."

He also used the occasion to shift attention to Liberia's agricultural potential, calling on Liberians to embrace farming as a sustainable path to national growth.

"Agriculture is the backbone of many successful developing economies," he stressed. "Liberia is rich in natural resources, and we must harness them to ensure food security, job creation, and economic resilience."

Sankolo disclosed that LACRA is preparing to launch a nationwide mapping of cocoa farmers, aimed at strengthening traceability, improving support services, and informing national agricultural policy.

He revealed promising data showing that agricultural exports jumped from 2,660 metric tons in 2023 to over 35,000 metric tons in 2024, a dramatic increase he attributed to improved regulatory systems, stronger farmer collaboration, and rising global demand.

"We at LACRA remain committed to helping Liberia's farmers compete on the global stage," he added. "We will continue to provide support, ensure high quality standards, and open more doors for our agricultural commodities."

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by local leaders, directors, deputy and assistant ministers, education stakeholders, and hundreds of students and community members, all eager to witness the dawn of a transformative project.

As the foundation for the new library is laid, Bong County is sending a clear message: education and inclusive development remain at the core of its agenda.

With the support of government institutions like LACRA and the leadership of public officials committed to service delivery, the county appears poised to become a beacon of progress in post-war Liberia's march toward sustainable development.