Liberia: Weah Should Accept His Mistake

editorial

CDCians and supporters of former President George Weah are blaming everyone else but Mr. Weah himself, for the current soaring bad blood between him and Veronica Mamie Doe, daughter of the late First Lady of Liberia, Nancy B. Doe that led to her returning two cows, 50 (25kgs) bags of rice and 1 million Liberian Dollars the former President presented to the family, as they mourn the death of Ms. Doe.

Mr. Weah made the gesture here on Sunday, 8 June, when he visited the home of the late First Lady, Madam Doe, who died last month following a brief illness. But the daughter of the deceased, Mamie Doe, ordered the items returned to Mr. Weah's Congress for Democratic Change headquarters in Congo Town on Monday, a day after he personally presented them.

Veronica is unhappy with the former President, just like her late mother had expressed prior to her passing. It all started after the late former First Lady went before the ECOWAS Court and won a petition for benefits, totaling several millions from the Government of Liberia, as a former stateswoman.

She reportedly met Mr. Weah during his Presidency on the matter, but received no favorable response from the Weah Administration until it lost the 2023 election. The late Madam Doe went on radio later and lamented her experience with the man, her late husband, slain President Samuel Kanyon Doe, took as a son, for his soccer skills on the National Team, the Lone Star during Mr. Doe's Presidency in the 80s.

Madam Doe was emotionally disappointed and felt neglected, less than expected from a President that her late husband, Samuel Doe, practically reared. She never received a penny from the Liberian government under Mr. Weah, and lived the rest of her life with this grief up to her death.

What went wrong? Why was it so difficult for Mr. Weah to intervene during his Presidency, especially at a time when the former First Lady had been made a widow from the Liberian Civil War, and needed all of the attention she could get to keep surviving after she had lost her husband?

As a daughter, Veronica Mamie Doe may have spent time with her mother long before her death. She may have heard her late mother lamenting and recounting her ordeal with the state, especially under former President Weah. These are common experiences between a child and a mother made a widow, from a bloody civil war, leaving them with no source of support, emotionally and otherwise. They ran to a President whom they had thought could have come to their aid, but he did nothing.

Unfortunately, CDCians and supporters of Mr. Weah don't seem to see the root cause of Veronica Doe's outrage against the former President. They think the current administration is instigating her to behave the way she did to Mr. Weah.

We can, but only join the reported call by a prominent son of Grand Gedeh County, and member of the former Weah Administration, Kanio Bai Gbala, for Mr. Weah to apologize to the Doe Family, rather than shifting blame. We strongly believe that this would calm the current flare of emotions and tensions, even in the face of Mrs. Doe's remains still awaiting burial.

The people of Grand Gedeh, where the Doe Family hails, consistently voted for Mr. Weah in all elections since 2005, because they saw in him a deep connection with their late son, slain President Samuel Kanyon Doe, and have always stood by him politically. Mr. Weah should not feel too big to say sorrow to Veronica for whatever feeling or disappointment she harbors against him for the treatment meted out against her late mother.