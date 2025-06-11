Sudan: Foreign Ministry - Haftar's Forces' Direct Engagement With RSF Militia Represents Dangerous Escalation of External Aggression Against Sudan

11 June 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Tuesday regarding the participation of the Libyan Salafist Brigade, affiliated with Khalifa Haftar, in the attack by the terrorist Janjaweed militia on Sudanese Armed Forces border points inside Sudanese territory, in an attempt to seize the border triangle between Sudan, Egypt, and Libya.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in its statement, that the direct engagement of Haftar's forces with the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia within Sudanese borders represents a dangerous escalation of the external aggression against Sudan, sponsored by the Abu Dhabi regime. It also embodies the serious threat to regional security and stability caused by the Abu Dhabi regime's illegitimate ambitions and schemes in the region.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.