Port Sudan — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Tuesday regarding the participation of the Libyan Salafist Brigade, affiliated with Khalifa Haftar, in the attack by the terrorist Janjaweed militia on Sudanese Armed Forces border points inside Sudanese territory, in an attempt to seize the border triangle between Sudan, Egypt, and Libya.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in its statement, that the direct engagement of Haftar's forces with the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia within Sudanese borders represents a dangerous escalation of the external aggression against Sudan, sponsored by the Abu Dhabi regime. It also embodies the serious threat to regional security and stability caused by the Abu Dhabi regime's illegitimate ambitions and schemes in the region.