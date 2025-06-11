Sudan: Phone Call Between Prime Ministers of Egypt and Sudan On Joint Issues

11 June 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, June 10, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Ministers of Egypt and Sudan held a phone call, during which Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly expressed his greetings and congratulations to his brother, Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, on his assumption of the position of Prime Minister of Sudan at this critical juncture in the country's history.

The call reviewed the historical and solid relations of cooperation between the two brotherly countries and peoples, in addition to consultations on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and coordination of positions on them.

For his part, Dr. Kamil Idris expressed his deep appreciation to the Arab Republic of Egypt, its leadership, government, and people, for their supportive stances towards Sudan throughout its history, especially during the War of Dignity.

The issue of Sudanese students sitting for the Sudanese National Certificate examinations in their second country, Egypt, and the care and attention they receive were also discussed.

