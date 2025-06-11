Tanzania: Miss the October Ballot, Miss Your Voice

editorial

Dar es Salaam — FELLOW Tanzanians, it is that magical time again-election season! No, we do not mean the 'tempting' free T-shirts, sugar, or mysterious envelopes.

We mean the time when you, yes you, wield the most powerful tool in a democracy: your vote. Let us not beat around the baobab tree.

According to Article 5 of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, every Tanzanian aged 18 and above has the right and duty to vote.

It is not just a national right; it is practically a constitutional love letter to democracy. And like any good relationship, democracy thrives only when both sides show up.

Since our beloved nation attained independence in 1961, we have honoured a sacred tradition: general elections every five years. Rain or shine, power shifts or political drama, Tanzanians have queued up, sometimes under the blistering sun, other times in gumboots through puddles to make their voices heard.

It is a tradition packed with strength we must live to. Now, to those thinking, "Why bother? My vote does not count," here's a gentle nudge wrapped in a stern warning: When you do not vote, you are voting for silence. Silence on schools that don't get built. Silence on roads that never get repaired. Silence on leaders who never face the music.

Your absence from the polling station is someone else's opportunity to speak over you. If you don't pick your leaders, someone else will pick them for you, and they might not pick with your best interests at heart.

General elections are not just a political exercise; they are a national ritual. A rite of passage. A democratic dance we have danced every five years without fail. When we abandon that rhythm, we don't just miss a step, we risk the entire music stopping.

Now, let us talk about the politics of politics. The chants, the posters, the rallies, the memes-oh yes, the memes. Every party wants your vote, and that is a good thing. It means your voice is valuable.

But let us remember something critical: political rivalry is not personal enmity. You can disagree without disconnecting.

If your neighbour flies a different flag, don't slash their tyres or unfollow their goat on Instagram. Tanzania has always prided itself on peaceful coexistence.

Let us keep it that way-before, during, and after the elections. If there is one lesson from history and one message for our future, it is this: Peaceful elections are powerful elections.

So here is your checklist: Check your name on the voter register; Know your candidates-not just the loud ones, but the ones with a plan; Show up early, vote wisely and lastly smile, because you are part of history in motion.

We are not perfect and no country is. But we are ours and we have come too far to start choosing chaos over conversation.

So come October (or whenever the ballot boxes are rolled out), let the world watch as Tanzanians do what they have always done, that is with dignity, with unity, and with just the right amount of vijembe. Piga kura, sio kichwa. Because democracy only works when you do.