Africa: Pacific States, Territories Gift the World Its 'Largest Conservation Project'

Nice, France — While the island states in the Pacific may be modest, the ocean that surrounds them represents a huge oceanic state--an area equivalent to the entire European Continent.

And for the first time, 22 Pacific Island countries and territories have pledged to manage 100 percent of the Blue Pacific Continent sustainably and protect at least 30 percent by 2030, Director General of the Pacific Community Dr. Stuart Minchin told a packed-to-capacity crowd at a launch held on June 10 at the 3rd UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3) currently underway in Nice, France.

"That kind of commitment sends a clear message the Pacific is not waiting on the world," Minchin said of the project known as the Unlocking Blue Pacific Prosperity (UBPP).

Elaborating on the project, speakers said this initiative, dubbed the largest conservation project in the world, meant that the countries and territories have shifted from short-term regional projects to long-term, Pacific-led solutions over donor-driven models.

The commitment aims to support healthy oceans, strong communities, and blue economies, integrating traditional wisdom and indigenous practices.

Hon. Maina Vakafua, Minister of Climate Change, Tuvalu, described the project as a "gift from the Pacific to the world in support of global goals for biodiversity, climate action, and sustainable development."

"We are moving away from small, one-time projects to more coordinated, long-term programs that support healthy oceans, strong communities, and blue economies."

With it, Vakafua said, came blended finance tools that would fit the needs of the Pacific countries--especially in a region where, despite being on the frontlines of climate change, less than 1 percent of global climate finance reaches the region, representing 4.6 percent allocated to the Asia-Pacific and less than 7 percent of the assessed climate finance needs.

"We are protecting our ocean, and we are helping to create a better future for everyone, especially those who depend on the oceans for their daily survival. We invite partners, donors, and friends of the ocean to join us," Vakafua said.

UBPP's goals include 100 percent conservation, robust food systems, and fit-for-purpose financing. Financing mechanisms include grants, payments for ecosystem services, and loans. The initiative aims to create a regenerative blue economy, supporting marine protected areas, coastal stewardship, and nature-positive businesses.

Karena Lyons, Director of Partnerships, Integration, and Resource Mobilization, explained that the Pacific leaders came together because they recognized the need for a region-led initiative to take ocean stewardship to the next level.

"They saw how climate change is impacting our peoples, putting food security, water access, and livelihoods at risk, so the EBPP represents our intention to shift the paradigm."

"This will be the largest coordinated ocean conservation effort in the history of the world. This is an area the size of the European continent. What's different is that we want to build it with investors and strategic partners so that we can align capital with climate, conservation, and community outcomes."

The launch ended with an unveiling of a handcrafted tapa, adorned with a map of the Blue Pacific, made and designed in Fiji. The tapa symbolizes unity and a shared vision for ocean protection and will travel around the Pacific, collecting stories of ocean advocacy and action--in the end It will be auctioned to support ocean conservation efforts.

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau