South Africa: Parents Arrested for Alleged Child Pornography, Sexual Grooming of Daughters

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested a 47-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man in Bloubergstrand, in the Western Cape, for the alleged sexual abuse of their two daughters, aged three and eight.

"The suspects face multiple charges, including the production of child sexual abuse material (commonly referred to as "child pornography"), rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming," the South African Police Service said in a statement.

The victims were rescued during the police operation and have since been placed in a place of safety.

"The operation was carried out by a multidisciplinary team comprising members of the national and Western Cape Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations Units, officials from the Department of Social Development supported by the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)," the police said.

The suspects were located at a residence identified through joint investigative efforts.

Several electronic devices were seized during the arrest on Tuesday.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.